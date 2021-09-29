CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Reports of gun brought to Trotwood-Madison HS prompts lockdown; No weapon located

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
Trotwood-Madison High School File Photo: Trotwood-Madison High School

TROTWOOD — Reports of a gun brought to Trotwood-Madison High School Wednesday prompted the district place the school on lockdown through the day while the building was searched, according to district Superintendent Dr. Reva Cosby.

>>Longtime CJ special education teacher known for ‘Making A Difference’ in students’ lives passes away

Building administrators were notified about the possibility of a gun brought to the building around mid-morning Wednesday, prompting a response from Trotwood police and a full lockdown of the building, Cosby said in a message sent to parents.

“From there, Trotwood Police felt it was in the best interest of safety and security to conduct a full investigation and search of the premises. Upon the completion of the search of all students, staff and building premises, no weapon was found and at no time was any student or staff member in any danger,” Cosby said.

At the conclusion of the lockdown, students were provided lunch and restroom breaks.

“Trotwood Police, in conjunction with the District and Building Administration felt it was completely necessary to proceed with the lockdown and search, simply to be safe and reinforce our intentional and purposeful focus on maintaining the safety of our students” Cosby said.

“Although we understand the anxiety, frustration, concern and some misinformation that was likely spread through the building and with you as parents, I want to reinforce that the focus of myself as the Superintendent of Schools and of our staff, is the safety and protection of our students. We will exhaust all measures to ensure that happens on a daily basis.”

Additional details were not released.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

