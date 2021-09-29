CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Young Mainer receives COVID-19 vaccine for 12th birthday

 7 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine — Not many children are excited to leave school early to get a shot, but Abbott Fisher couldn’t wait to receive his. This Tuesday, on his 12th birthday, Fisher was dismissed early from school to visit CVS in Augusta and receive his first COVID-19 vaccine. Up until this week, Fisher had been too young to receive the vaccine. It’s a moment he and his family have been looking forward to for months.

Brewer Community School back in-person after week of remote learning

BREWER, Maine — Brewer Community School students learned remotely last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. "... We had some bad luck and a few positive cases would have ended up putting many folks into quarantine, on top of those already there," Brewer Superintendent Gregg Palmer told NEWS CENTER Maine. "All told I'm guessing we'd have been up near a few hundred out on quarantine."
'All of a sudden I had a ton of nausea and vomit, and I decided I had to bail': Maine hiker pushes on to meet goal

PORTLAND, Maine — For anyone with a taste for adventure, a love of the outdoors and a desire to test one’s mental and physical limits, the idea of pursuing what’s known in hiking circles as the calendar-year Triple Crown sounds pretty terrific. To achieve the Triple Crown, one must hike all three of America’s epic trails—the Appalachian, Continental, and Pacific Crest—between January 1 and December 31.
I-295 weekend bridge closure in Portland postponed

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it is postponing the planned closure of I-295 over Veranda Street in Portland. The closure was originally planned for Columbus Day weekend so that crews could replace the bridge with a new one. Joyce Taylor, Chief Engineer for the Maine...
'Question 1' may impact two leases beyond NECEC

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Maine's statewide 2021 ballots, 'Question 1' reads:. Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?
Husson University's Free Physical Therapy Clinic Reopens

BANGOR, Maine — Graduate students at Husson University are ready to welcome back patients to their free physical therapy clinic. The SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic offers free physical therapy services to people of any age who need treatment. The pro-bono program is open to uninsured or underinsured people but can't afford to pay it themselves.
Portland police respond to shots fired near Maine Med

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland responded to a report of shots fired near the Maine Medical Center parking garage Tuesday night. Officials said it happened just before 5 p.m. outside the Congress Street Medical Building. Several officers and the Portland Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit were on the scene...
