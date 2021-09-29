Young Mainer receives COVID-19 vaccine for 12th birthday
AUGUSTA, Maine — Not many children are excited to leave school early to get a shot, but Abbott Fisher couldn’t wait to receive his. This Tuesday, on his 12th birthday, Fisher was dismissed early from school to visit CVS in Augusta and receive his first COVID-19 vaccine. Up until this week, Fisher had been too young to receive the vaccine. It’s a moment he and his family have been looking forward to for months.www.newscentermaine.com
