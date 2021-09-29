CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Omega Says ‘WWE Is Desperate’ by Having Legends Return ‘Every Other Week’

By Jeffrey Harris
Cover picture for the article– Speaking to Tokyo Sports in a recent interview (via Hige Channel), AEW World champion Kenny Omega discussed the changes in the wrestler power structure. While he acknowledged there is a huge gap between WWE and AEW, he noted that WWE is becoming “desperate” by constantly bring back wrestling Legends “every other week.” Below are some highlights from Hige Channel’s extended version of the previous interview with Tokyo Sports:

