Kenny Omega Says ‘WWE Is Desperate’ by Having Legends Return ‘Every Other Week’

Any wrestling fan could be excused for having their brains scrambled by the sight of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson staring at each other from across the ring before actually engaging. It was not something we’d ever conceived of actually happening, and even when we knew it was going to happen months ago, it’s still hard to wrap one’s arms around. It’s like seeing your favorite band for the first time. You may have had the tickets for months, but until the lights go down, it’s not really real.

