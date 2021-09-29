CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

What You Should Know If You’re Injured On A Scooter in Austin

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin is a beautiful city with so much to offer. If you’re looking for an adventure or want to get out of the house and explore, then renting a scooter from one of the many rental companies in town might be your answer. Scooters are easy to use and provide...

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wymt.com

National Pedestrian Safety Month: What you should know and keep in mind

(WYMT) - Whether you’re walking down the street or driving in your car, it is important to keep some things in mind. “When we talk about pedestrian safety, it’s important for us to share not only that there are things pedestrians can do to ensure or to help them be more safe when they’re traveling out along the roadways but also speaking with drivers,” said Assistant State Highway Engineer with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Jason Siwula.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Scooters#Distracted Driving#Personal Injury
CBS Philly

Woman Who Hit, Killed Firefighter Thomas Royds On Schuylkill Expressway Drove Car Without Brakes, Wasn’t Impaired: DA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the woman accused of hitting and killing firefighter Thomas Royds on the side of Schuylkill Expressway earlier this year was driving a car without rear brakes, not under the influence as previously stated. DA Kevin Steele, along with officials from Pennsylvania State Police and Lower Merion Township, gave an update Tuesday on the investigation into the July crash that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured three other first responders. On July 24, Royds and other first responders were assisting with a two-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway when authorities say Jacquelyn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Popculture

Metal Singer, 62, Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Possession and DUI

Jon Oliva, the 62-year-old singer of the metal band Savatage and a member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, was recently arrested for alleged cocaine possession and DUI. According to Loudwire, Oliva was booked into the Pasco County Jail early in the morning on Sept. 30. He was later released sometime in the early hours of Oct. 1. Per an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle just before 1 a.m. local time on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
KSLA

3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 5) after a crash between a motorcycle and van. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says the crash happened along Arkansas Boulevard at Pinson Drive. Officials say a van pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The two...
TEXARKANA, AR
Turnto10.com

Families identify two victims in deadly Interstate 95 crash

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends are mourning three young men from the Exeter-West Greenwich area who were killed in a fiery highway crash Tuesday. The three victims of the crash along Interstate 95 in West Warwick were in their early 20s, including 21-year-old Alex Banner of Exeter.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
The Independent

Report: Girl wasn't buckled in before fatal theme park fall

A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of the vertical drop ride didn't properly check the restraints before allowing it to begin, according to a report from state investigators. Wongel Estifanos fell 100 feet (30 meters) to her death from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sept. 5, according to the report released Friday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Investigators found the child was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Man Found Dead Along Larimer County Road, Medina Alert Issued In Search For Damaged RAV4

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A search for a driver is underway in Larimer County after a man was found dead along a road just outside of the northern part of Fort Collins. Investigators believe the victim may have been riding a bike and was hit overnight near North Shields Street and Highway 287 but his body wasn’t discovered until Thursday morning. Car parts from a 2009 or 2010 Toyota RAV4 were found at the scene, which was in the 2200 block of North Shields Street. Investigators are asking anyone who sees the RAV4, which likely has heavy front end damage, to contact police. A Medina Alert was issued in connection with the case. A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flight for Life pilot and two crew members were rushed to hospitals after someone targeted their helicopter with a powerful laser pointer twice in the same night. Flight For Life pilot Eric Bellings is tired of it. “It can really frustrate a pilot, and we all really deal with it on a nightly basis,” he said. “I don’t think the laser strikes are going to calm down until people realize that they are threatening our lives up there.” Incidents with laser pointers have been serious for years, but now even more so as powerful lasers are...
COLORADO STATE
WDVM 25

School bus, van in head-on collision, one injured

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A call came in on Wednesday afternoon about a head-on collision that involved a school bus and a van. Police said that the van reportedly crossed the median and hit the school bus. The driver of the van was sent to a local hospital, but no injuries were reported in […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
KPLC TV

10-year-old Texas boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Texas boy died in a rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish over the weekend, authorities have confirmed. The horse the boy was riding is believed to have either suffered a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Riley County man dies after swerving to avoid box in road

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Randolph man died in Clay County Thursday after swerving to avoid a cardboard box that was in the road. Kevin L. Dettmer, 51, was killed in a car crash on 30th Road approximately eight miles north of Green according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs. Dettmer swerved the 2006 […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy