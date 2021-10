School has started along with children’s sports and activities — and don’t forget parenting through a pandemic. Let’s just say that it’s a lot. For parents of young children, even thinking about the words “self-care” can seem like an imaginary trend. However, we all know that setting aside time to care for our bodies and minds is a key ingredient for a healthy, happy life. It’s just like that old analogy of putting on the oxygen mask to help yourself before you help others. If your body and mind aren’t in proper working order, how can you help anyone else? While we may try to get in whatever little bit of self-care we can, good self-care habits for kids are equally important, and it’s up to us as parents to model that behavior.

