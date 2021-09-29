Yankees News, 9/29: One player who has brought the Bombers back to life, Judge, Taillon injuries

Yahoo! Sports | Andy Martino: There may be nine games to play still, but it’s never too early to start talking about the offseason — and one of the biggest Yankees stories of this upcoming offseason will inevitably be the shortstop position. Martino makes a few predictions about what GM Brian Cashman might do, noting that the Yankees like Gleyber Torres at second base with DJ LeMahieu playing all over the infield and emphasizing the organization’s high opinion of Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. Based on this information, he believes that Marcus Semien is “a nearly perfect SS solution” for the Yankees, as he could slide over to second base once one of those prospects is ready.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO