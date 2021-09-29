CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightstream Film Festival announces full lineup

By Nathaniel Muir
Nighstream has unveiled its program of films and special events set to take place virtually next month for U.S. audiences. Returning for a second edition, the celebrated online-only event formed as a banner uniting multiple U.S. genre festivals — Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, and Overlook — will take place from October 7th-13th. All proceeds will be shared with the filmmakers and artists involved, and further allocated toward the National Alliance To End Homelessness and climate change advocacy group the Sunrise Movement.

