Nightstream Film Festival announces full lineup
Nighstream has unveiled its program of films and special events set to take place virtually next month for U.S. audiences. Returning for a second edition, the celebrated online-only event formed as a banner uniting multiple U.S. genre festivals — Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, and Overlook — will take place from October 7th-13th. All proceeds will be shared with the filmmakers and artists involved, and further allocated toward the National Alliance To End Homelessness and climate change advocacy group the Sunrise Movement.aiptcomics.com
