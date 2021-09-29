Fifth gun in six days stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

PGH AIRPORT GUN - WPXI A Fayette County man was stopped at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh with a loaded handgun Tuesday. This makes the fifth gun stopped at the airport’s security checkpoint in six days. (Transportation Security Administration )

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Fayette County man was stopped at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh with a loaded handgun Tuesday. This makes the fifth gun stopped at the airport’s security checkpoint in six days.

A Farmington man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents at the checkpoint X-ray machine when they spotted a loaded 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets.

“There is no excuse for a traveler who tries to carry a gun onto their flight,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “The vast majority of violators claim that they forgot that they had their loaded guns with them. That’s no excuse.”

This gun catch came on the heels of guns caught last Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is the 27th gun stopped at the airport so far this year.