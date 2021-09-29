Funding Application Process Begins Oct. 4 for Housing/Community Development Programs

Lead The application process begins Oct. 4 for agencies to apply for federal and local funding for housing and community development programs to help prevent or eliminate slum and blighting influences. Details at www.mesanow.org

The City of Mesa is hosting a kick-off meeting for agencies interested in applying for federal and local funding used for housing and community activities that primarily benefit low and moderate income persons and assist in preventing or eliminating slum or blighting influences. The meeting is Monday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 200 S. Center St., Building 3, Room 127. The session will cover the application process, funding sources, eligibility requirements, City Council priorities and ZoomGrants application software.

Non-profit, community housing development and for-profit organizations can apply for federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs. Mesa anticipates the following amounts will be available for Fiscal Year 2022-2023:

CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) $4,286,734

ESG (Emergency Solutions Grant) $346,781

HOME (HOME Investment Partnerships) $1,546,684

Human Services $520,000

Funding for the Human Services programs comes from the City’s general fund and the A Better Community (ABC) program consisting of donations from the public made through utility bill payments. These funds support programs and services that directly impact community safety services and encourage self-sufficiency so that residents can fully realize economic and social opportunities.

The annual application process closes Thursday Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Agencies interested in applying for funding can view the application process schedule here. Mesa City Council will vote on the funding recommendations next spring following a 30-day public comment period.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov