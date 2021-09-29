CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Life’ Season 2 Trailer Has William Jackson Harper Looking for Something Real

By Maggie Lovitt
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released the new trailer for the second season of Love Life. While the first season focused on Darby (Anna Kendrick) as she searched for love in New York City, this time the focus is on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper), who will be on the search for something real after his marriage unexpectedly imploded. Marcus is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all. As the trailer reveals, that means going on date-after-date looking for that Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Notting Hill bookstore moment.

