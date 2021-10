Adopting a drain is easy, helps prevent flooding, reduces pollution, is good for the environment and is rewarding. Almost as rewarding as naming your adopted drain. The Adopt-a-Drain program was established more than a decade ago by Hamline University’s Center for Global Environmental Education. Communities in four states have joined the program. Nearly 9,000 people have volunteered to regularly clear and clean more than 16,000 storm drains. In the last year and a half, volunteers have removed more than 300,000 pounds of trash from storm drains in Minnesota that would have wound up in the Mississippi River watershed.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO