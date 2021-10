The University of Pittsburgh’s Dean of the School of Nursing, Jacqueline Dunbar-Jacob, announced that she will be retiring, effective June 30, 2023. Dunbar-Jacob has been at the university for over 30 years, and has served over 20 years as the dean of the School of Nursing. “I am very proud of the School of Nursing and its faculty, staff and students,” Dunbar-Jacob said in a release. “We have been able to make an impact on education, research and practice both within the region as well as nationally and internationally.”

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO