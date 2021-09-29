CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid in Lena Dunham’s Wedding, and There Are Pics

By Elizabeth Logan
 7 days ago
It's a love story, and Lena just said yes (with Taylor Swift by her side). Lena Dunham, the actor-writer-director who rocketed to fame with her generation-defining HBO series Girls, is now a married woman, and she had none other than pal Swift as one of her bridesmaids. After a little...

Who is Luis Felber? Net worth and age of Lena Dunham's husband

Actress and producer Lena Dunham reportedly got married over the weekend to musician Luis Felber, who goes by the stage name Attawalpa, just months after confirming the relationship. In the tumult of this news, fans are curious to know more about Felber – what’s his net worth? How old is he? What’s his newest musical project?
Here’s What We Know About Lena Dunham’s Current Health Condition

However, while Lena appears to be doing well in the public, behind closed doors, she continues to deal with a series of medical complications. Here’s what we know about Lena Dunham’s current health. Lena Dunham has Ehler-Danlos syndrome. In 2019, Lena shared a photo of herself on Instagram in which...
Taylor Swift
Tommy Dorfman
Jack Antonoff
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham Is Married!

Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber got married in London over the weekend, as reported by the New York Times. In an email to the Times, Felber discussed the moment he knew he wanted to marry Dunham, saying: “Time is fluid, and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend.”
COLUMN: 13 Taylor Swift songs you should give a second chance

In my opinion, Taylor Swift is one of the most prolific artists of the century. Between being an activist, artist and icon, it’s easy to overlook some of her songs. Here is a list of 13 tunes – her favorite number – that deserve more love and consideration:. “It’s Nice...
Lena Dunham's husband hasn't seen Girls

Lena Dunham's new husband has never watched 'Girls'. The 35-year-old actress-and-writer married Luis Felber over the weekend after several months of dating, and the musician has admitted he was too busy "living in the present [and] into the future" to catch her celebrated TV series when it first aired, but he's planning to watch it some day because he appreciates the "impact" the show had on people's lives.
Lena Dunham's whirlwind romance with Luis Felber continues as couple tie knot just 9 months after meeting

It's official! Lena Dunham, 35 has married her Peruvian-British musician boyfriend of nine months, Luis Felber, 32, in a lowkey secret wedding over the weekend! The Girls actress and creator turned her whirlwind romance into a whirlwind engagement and impromptu wedding at Union Club in London’s Soho neighbourhood, publications confirmed on Tuesday.
Weekend Wedding Bells! Lena Dunham Has Tied the Knot With Partner Luis Felber

Girls creator and actress Lena Dunham reportedly tied the knot with musician Luis Felber over the weekend, according to People. The two, both 35, started dating in 2021. Lena said in an April interview with The New York Times that they had been seeing each other for a few months, and though she did not refer to him by name at the time, she described him as the "greatest person I've ever met."
Lena Dunham, Issa Rae, and the Return of the Big, Luxury Wedding

Perennial provocateur Lena Dunham did something entirely uncontroversial this week: she had a lovely time at her wedding. Per Vogue, the former Girls star and writer married a musician named Luis Felber in a “whimsical, whirlwind London wedding.” The designer Christopher Kane, who has worked with Dunham in the past, made three dresses for the festivities. Her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman. There were six tiny wedding cakes for guests to pick at. The first dance was “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies. All very adorable stuff, indeed.
Inside Look At Lena Dunham’s London Wedding

Lena Dunham married musician Luis Welber in Soho, London over the weekend. Luis proposed to Lena after she was ill in hospital, the couple told Vogue. “‘I just I don’t ever want you to go through that on your own again.’ And you said, ‘Oh, I want to marry you someday.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t we make that someday, soon day?’”
The Story Behind Lena Dunham’s 3 Wedding Gowns

Lena Dunham asked Christopher Kane a question—kind of out of the blue—a few months back over text. “She said, ‘By the way, I’m getting married, and I’d love for you to do the dress.’ I was like, that came out of nowhere, but yeah, absolutely,” Kane says over Zoom two days after Dunham married musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London’s Soho neighborhood. “I had no idea she was seeing someone.” They didn’t have much time; their first fitting was two and a half weeks before the wedding. But they had a shared vision.
Are Lena Dunham And Allison Williams Friends?

No matter what happens, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams will always have a connection because of HBO's "Girls." The actors met and became friends in 2012 when they landed roles as BFFs Hannah and Marnie in what would eventually become one of the most important parts of their lives. Williams opened up about the first time she met her co-star, telling InStyle in 2014 (via Daily Mail), "I felt like I'd known her forever — it was weird."
Lena Dunham Would Like to Remind You That Thinness Does Not Equal Health

Lena Dunham shared pictures from her recent wedding to musician Luis Felber on Instagram and was met with comments that were supportive and loving and congratulatory—and also a bunch from body-shaming trolls. Ugh. In response to the ill-informed haters, Dunham posted a smiling selfie and shared a few thoughts about...
Lena Dunham calls out body-shamers who criticized her wedding pics, more news

Lena Dunham to trolls: 'When will we stop equating thinness with health?'. Lena Dunham has some thoughts — and a big smile — for all the body-shamers who came after her on social media in the wake of her recent wedding to musician Luis Felber. On Oct. 6, the "Girls" creator shared a sweet, makeup-free selfie and a message to those who left comments on her wedding pic posts that criticized her for having gained weight. She opened her lengthy caption by ticking off the reasons her wedding week had been "so lovely." Lena said after sharing those "moments of joy," she "I saw some gnarly s***" in the comments, noting most of it wasn't worth rehashing. "But one narrative I take issue with … is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television." She continued: "Secondly, it's ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn … But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain." Lena, 35, said she's been sober for four years and is now, "someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement." She explained: "These have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes- meet my husband …"
