Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid in Lena Dunham’s Wedding, and There Are Pics

Lena Dunham to trolls: 'When will we stop equating thinness with health?'. Lena Dunham has some thoughts — and a big smile — for all the body-shamers who came after her on social media in the wake of her recent wedding to musician Luis Felber. On Oct. 6, the "Girls" creator shared a sweet, makeup-free selfie and a message to those who left comments on her wedding pic posts that criticized her for having gained weight. She opened her lengthy caption by ticking off the reasons her wedding week had been "so lovely." Lena said after sharing those "moments of joy," she "I saw some gnarly s***" in the comments, noting most of it wasn't worth rehashing. "But one narrative I take issue with … is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television." She continued: "Secondly, it's ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn … But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain." Lena, 35, said she's been sober for four years and is now, "someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement." She explained: "These have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes- meet my husband …"

