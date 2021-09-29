CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Model Heather Marks puts pad back on market for $70K less

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian model Heather Marks, known for her doll-like “elven” features, has put her East Village pad back on the market for $1.67 million — down from its original $1.74 million ask in 2019. Located at 425 E. 13th St., it has 1,047 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Our Place’s Multi-Tasking Always Pan Is On Sale Again (But Not for Long)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t need to be a Michelin-starred chef or a starry host of a quarantine cooking show to appreciate a great piece of cookware, and Our Place’s multi-tasking Always Pan is one of them. Recently spotted in Cameron Diaz’s kitchen, the ‘grammable ceramic pan has also been name-checked by Oprah and Paris Hilton, but it’s a best-seller for many other reasons: It can boil, braise, fry, sauté, sear and steam, and its efficient design makes it a great space-saving option for...
SHOPPING
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun White
Person
Kelly Macdonald
Person
Heather Marks
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The fashion industry can be cruel to the independents: those making by hand, working in small communities, and holding each other together with passion and craft. It’s why designers like Susan Cianciolo and Miguel Adrover haven’t, decades later, really gotten their flowers—but I feel certain fashion will (and must) pay attention to SC103. Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney are spiritual descendents of Adrover, actual students of Cianciolo, and mentees of New York’s newer generation of independent thinkers and makers like Eckhaus Latta. Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, one SC103 piece is grouped with their peers in a room largely about offbeat creativity; another opens the show. SC103 is, by my count, one of only four brands with two installations included in the entire exhibition—the others are no less than Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and Heron Preston. “Being in the show,” says Andes-Gascon, “gave us the encouragement to make beautiful things and to move forward.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Lookin’ fly: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale shutting down in 2022 for first-class makeover

Anthony’s Runway 84, the longstanding, old-school Italian restaurant that restaurateur Anthony Bruno opened with his father in 1982, will shut down in 2022 for a first-class upgrade. The occasion for this multimillion-dollar makeover is the restaurant’s fast-approaching 40th anniversary next year. Bruno tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel that his State Road 84 staple will likely close in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
buckscountyherald.com

Precious mill put back in shape

The Durham Grist Mill has had a partial facelift and was almost ready to show itself off to the public Saturday, but the continuing pandemic has put a stop to the special event. It was to have featured tours of the mill by Ron Fox, a resident who worked there...
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doorman#Canadian#Boardwalk Empire#Compass
ARTnews

Botticelli ‘Man of Sorrows’ Expected to Fetch $40 M. at Sotheby’s

Following the record-setting $92 million sale of a Sandro Botticelli painting last year, Sotheby’s is bringing another 15th-century portrait by the Renaissance artist to the auction block. The house announced it will sell the painting, titled Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500), in January 2022 during an Old Masters evening sale at the house’s New York headquarters. The work will come to auction secured with a guarantee, and it is expected to achieve $40 million. The sale of the $92 million work, a portrait titled Young Man Holding a Roundel, is credited with providing a jolt to the masterpiece market. Sotheby’s sale...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dirt

Norney Grange: A Dreamy Arts and Crafts House by C.F.A. Voysey

Click here to read the full article. “If one were asked to sum up in a few words the scope and purposes of Mr. Voysey’s work, one might say that it consists mainly in the application of serenely sane, practical and rational ideas to home making.” — architect M.H. Baillie-Scott, The Studio magazine, 1908 Located in Surrey, about an hour’s drive southwest of London, the house known as Norney Grange was designed by one of the greatest English architects of all time, Charles Francis Annesley Voysey (1857-1941). While he mostly produced large country houses in the Arts and Crafts style, his influence can...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Only In Iowa

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Iowa Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

The small, quaint cabin is cemented into American history as the preferred frontier dwelling for European settlers. One of the more famous wood cabins in American lore is the writer-poet Henry David Thoreau’s, which was approximately 160 square feet. There was also Abraham Lincoln’s childhood cabin, which was believed to have been around 280 square […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Iowa Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Secret Doors and Passages That'll Pique Your Curiosity

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Imagine those days when you were a little kid and dreaming of secret passages and hidden doors that lead to magical places you had been wanting to explore. If you were one of those imaginative children, there is a high probability that you are now a crafty engineer that builds secret doors, hidden bookcases that lead to hidden pools, garages, and secret doorways.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Stay Hydrated and Spruce Up Your Nightstand With a Bedside Water Carafe

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night absolutely parched, only to reach for an empty water bottle. Rather than stumbling into the kitchen when you’re half-awake, invest in a stylish yet practical bedside water carafe. They’re kinder to the environment than single-use plastic water bottles and can make all the difference in helping you sleep more soundly. Using a carafe means a larger water capacity and fewer refills throughout the night. You can also bring it into the dining room during mealtime. Many bedside carafes come with cups that double as lids, nestling inside the carafes,...
LIFESTYLE
Dirt

Newsman Lists Idiosyncratic ‘Deerhaven’ Retreat in Fryman Canyon

Click here to read the full article. This just in: A veteran Los Angeles news anchor has listed his longtime home in the celeb-studded Fryman Canyon area of the city. The Emmy-winning newsman and his wife picked up the secluded Studio City estate, nicknamed “Deerhaven,” back in 2016 for $4.2 million. Described as an “architectural rustic farmhouse” in the listing, the property rests on 2-plus acres of heavily wooded grounds dotted with trees, water features and walking paths; and the nearest neighbor is none other than old Hollywood royalty himself, George Clooney. Built in 1988 and designed by the Culver City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

A 1920s English Arts and Crafts Estate by the Sea

Price: £3.6 million (US$4.8 million) Sprawled along the rocky beaches of Aldwick Bay in West Sussex England, this striking seaside home pairs quintessential English architecture with modern amenities to create an abode that is simultaneously traditional and modern. Built in the 1920s for W.F. Watson, the one-time chairman of Rolls...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy