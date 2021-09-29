CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios Hollywood to Require Proof of Vaccination Beginning in October

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
The Universal Studios globe fountain is pictured as season pass holders attend the opening day in Los Angeles, California, on April 15, 2021. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday announced that soon all guests who are 12 and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to be admitted into the popular theme park.

The new rule goes into effect Oct. 7 and falls in line with the order issued this month from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in an attempt to curb the surge of the highly infectious delta variant.

In addition to either proof of vaccination (“a full 14 days after final dose was administered”) or a negative test (“taken within 72 hours of visit”), Universal will also once again require all guests to wear a mask in the park, even if they are outdoors — also a part of the health order.

Disneyland, in Orange County, does not have such requirements to be admitted into the park — for the moment. And masks are only required indoors. However, Disneyland does require a reservation and ticket to be admitted into the theme park.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened in mid-April after being shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic. Initially, only California residents were allowed into the park while attendance was greatly capped. However, that has since changed.

The Los Angeles destination made recent headlines when its popular, seasonal attraction Halloween Horror Nights returned. Since the park was closed last year at this time, the event was obviously scrapped, which broke the streak for the maze attraction that began in October 1997.

The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Inclusion Lab for South Asian Screenwriters Selects New Mentors

1497 Writers Lab has tapped leading filmmakers to mentor another class of underrepresented South Asian screenwriters for its second edition. Little America director Deepa Mehta, Late Night helmer Nisha Ganatra and Minhal Baig of Hala will help hothouse feature film scripts at the Hollywood talent incubator. Founded by Adeel Ahmed, Kamran Khan, and Lipica Shah, the lab aims to support and lift talent of South Asian descent to reduce their underrepresentation in the U.S. film and TV industry. “The American film and TV industry must include our voices without limiting us to the stories we are allowed to tell. We are incredibly...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Paramount’s New Film Chief Remake the Studio?

The Beverly Hills Hotel and its Polo Lounge are symbols of Hollywood, the intersection of executives, celebrities and the ultimate power lunch. So it was a fitting place for a meeting between Brian Robbins, the newly anointed president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Emma Watts, the president of its motion pictures group. Following the unceremonious ouster of her former boss, veteran studio chief Jim Gianopulos on Sept. 13, the future of Watts became the focus of much speculation around town. Many assumed Robbins would bide his time letting her go, given his lack of experience making big-budget studio event pics....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
#Vaccinations
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerry Juroe, Marketing and Publicity Veteran Who Handled 14 James Bond Films, Dies at 98

Charles ‘Jerry’ Juroe, a veteran marketing and public relations professional best known for handling the promotion of 14 installments of the James Bond film franchise dating back to the very first, has died at 98. Juroe died Sept. 30 of natural causes at his home near Valencia, Spain, his friend Mark Cerulli, who edited his 2018 memoir Bond, the Beatles and My Year with Marilyn: 50 Years as a Movie Marketing Man, told The Hollywood Reporter. “He made a huge contribution to the success of the series from the very first promotional tour to Italy in 1962 for Dr. No with Sean Connery...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Campbell Joins NBCUniversal as President of Peacock

Kelly Campbell, the former president of Hulu, is joining NBCUniversal as the president of its streaming service, Peacock, the company said Wednesday. “On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” Matt Strauss, the chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, said in a statement. Campbell, who resigned from Hulu on Monday, will begin at Peacock in November, reporting to Strauss. Based in Los Angeles, she will lead the year-old streamer’s live and original programming and replaces Gidon Katz, NBCU’s direct-to-consumer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Queenpins’ Writer-Directors on True Elements Behind Coupon Scam Comedy and Value of Loopholes

[The following story contains spoilers from Queenpins.]. It wasn’t long after Queenpins writer-directors Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly read about a $40 million counterfeit coupon scam that the married filmmakers set off for Phoenix, Arizona, the site of the real caper that inspired the STX comedy starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Film Academy Institutes Annual Meeting of Full Membership

Can a Zoom hold 10,000 participants? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may soon find out. On Tuesday, the leadership of the Academy presented the organization’s board with a resolution calling for an annual meeting of the entire membership — to provide updates and field questions — and the board overwhelmingly approved it, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The only prior examples of a full-membership meeting occurred on May 4, 2013 and Sept. 28, 2017, prior to the Academy’s concerted effort to become a more international organization (there are now members in 73 countries spanning six continents) and, of course,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
