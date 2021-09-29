Universal Studios Hollywood to Require Proof of Vaccination Beginning in October

The Universal Studios globe fountain is pictured as season pass holders attend the opening day in Los Angeles, California, on April 15, 2021. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday announced that soon all guests who are 12 and older must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to be admitted into the popular theme park.

The new rule goes into effect Oct. 7 and falls in line with the order issued this month from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in an attempt to curb the surge of the highly infectious delta variant.

In addition to either proof of vaccination (“a full 14 days after final dose was administered”) or a negative test (“taken within 72 hours of visit”), Universal will also once again require all guests to wear a mask in the park, even if they are outdoors — also a part of the health order.

Disneyland, in Orange County, does not have such requirements to be admitted into the park — for the moment. And masks are only required indoors. However, Disneyland does require a reservation and ticket to be admitted into the theme park.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened in mid-April after being shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic. Initially, only California residents were allowed into the park while attendance was greatly capped. However, that has since changed.

The Los Angeles destination made recent headlines when its popular, seasonal attraction Halloween Horror Nights returned. Since the park was closed last year at this time, the event was obviously scrapped, which broke the streak for the maze attraction that began in October 1997.