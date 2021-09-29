CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Area Bracing for Possible 3rd Government Shutdown in 3 Years

By Scott MacFarlane
NBC Washington
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in three years, the federal government is on the brink of a shutdown that could wreak havoc on the lives of tens of thousands of workers in the D.C. area. Members of Congress have until midnight Thursday to pass a budget and avert trouble for many local families.

wfxrtv.com

The trickle-down effect if there is a government shutdown

(WFXR) – The clock is ticking for U.S. lawmakers to find a compromise on two major pieces of legislation to keep the government-funded. One focuses on preventing a government shutdown. The other deals with raising the debt ceiling. “Economically speaking, those two things have largely different effects,” said Dr. Michael...
U.S. POLITICS
kmvt

Idahoans could be impacted by government shutdown

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Should Congress fail to approve the government funding bill by Thursday, which marks the end of the fiscal year, there could be impacts seen across Southern Idaho. During the 2018 shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal employees were furloughed nationwide. According to the non-partisan, non-profit organization Committee...
IDAHO STATE
WBUR

Rep. Katherine Clark On A Possible Government Shutdown And The Fight Over Infrastructure

There's a lot going on in Washington, D.C. The federal government faces a possible partial shut down at midnight Thursday. Here in Massachusetts, a government shutdown could mean that thousands of local, non-essential federal employees eventually stop getting paid. Why these looming potential crises? It's a battle for leverage on infrastructure. We discuss with Massachusetts Congresswoman and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark.
WASHINGTON, DC
Marietta Daily Journal

Congress faces government shutdown Thursday

(The Center Square) – Congress faces a potential government shutdown this week as Democrats and Republicans wrestle over several trillion dollars in federal spending. The federal government will run out of funds and be forced to shut down at the end of the month, giving Congress a deadline of midnight Thursday to keep open nonessential services like national parks and the IRS.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wizmnews.com

Another unnecessary government shutdown looming

Here we go again. The federal government is on track for another possible shutdown. A vote is expected this week on funding the federal government to keep the lights on in Washington. The deadline is the end of the day on Thursday, so there isn’t much time, but much work to do. There is also the looming threat of federal default as the country nears the debt limit. And there is that huge, $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Congress’ plate this week. Republicans think the spending goes too far, while progressives think it doesn’t go far enough. Why do our elected representatives struggle so much to come up with a plan just to keep the government funded? There is talk that Congress could extend current federal spending levels, but that path remains unclear, and even if they come up with a plan everyone can agree with, it would only be in place for the next two months. Have we not learned anything from previous government shutdowns? The last government shutdown lasted 35 days, the longest in history. During that time federal workers were not paid and the stock market was spooked. Shutting down during a pandemic would likely be even worse. Members of Congress need to work together, and quickly, to get a deal done. Keeping the federal government operating is the bare minimum of their job requirements, but doing so continues to remain elusive for our elected officials.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
WCAX

Expert analysis on looming government shutdown

UVM tests new care plan to give cancer patients better quality of life. The University of Vermont is leading a study that could give up to three-quarters of chemo patients a better quality of life. Vermonters roll up their sleeves for the Pfizer booster shot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont...
U.S. POLITICS
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Republicans are Trying to Force a Government Shutdown

The federal government is once again hurtling toward a debt crisis and government shutdown, thanks to the refusal of Senate Republicans, like Ron Johnson, to fund our government and pay for the bills that both parties have created over the last few decades. A government shutdown affects every American. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS

