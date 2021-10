Katie Nolan, who captured attention in recent years for her facility with digital sports media, has left ESPN about four years after jumping to the Disney sports outlet from Fox Sports. Nolan on Wednesday released a statement on social media telling followers that “I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.” She joined the company in October of 2017. “We thank Katie for her contributions to ESPN and wish her luck in the future,” ESPN said in a statement. While Nolan contributed to several of ESPN’s traditional TV programs, she was...

