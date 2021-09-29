CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force veteran sentenced to 45 days in jail for joining Jan. 6 riot

By Olivia Rubin
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLlVu_0cBy2cAB00

An Air Force veteran who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for joining the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail -- marking the first misdemeanor plea to lead to jail time for a Jan. 6 rioter who was not held prior to sentencing.

Derek Jancart, who was among members of the pro-Trump mob that entered the Capitol and made it as far as Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room, had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was not accused of participating in any violence during the riot.

The Justice Department had asked that he be sentenced to four months in jail, more than they have requested for other lower-level misdemeanor defendants. Prosecutors noted Jancart's former service in the military, saying he "swore an oath to defend the country, and instead participated on an attack against democracy itself."

MORE: 'Approximately 1,000' assaults on law enforcement occurred during Capitol attack, DOJ review finds

Jancart and his attorney countered by asking Judge James Boasberg to instead sentence him to probation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zsi88_0cBy2cAB00
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this image taken from Capitol building security camera footage and released in a criminal complaint, Derek Jancart, circled in red by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

At Wednesday's hearing, Jancart apologized to the court for his actions at the Capitol, saying he "didn't go there to hurt anybody."

"I did get caught up in the moment ... I wish in hindsight I had stayed back," Jancart told the court." I love this country and I feel ashamed of my actions."

The George Washington University Project on Extremism says that 71 of the more than 600 people charged so far in connection with the Capitol attack have claimed to have military experience. Jancart is the first Jan. 6 defendant with military service to be sentenced for joining in the insurrection.

A co-defendant of Jancart's, Erik Rau, was also sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail.

Rau cried as he addressed the court, saying that his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack had taken a toll on his family.

MORE: Capitol rioter to serve 8 months in prison in 1st felony sentencing from Jan. 6

"I am first of all very sorry that you are having to spend your morning having to deal with me," Rau said. He told the court that "there is no excuse" for his actions during the insurrection.

To date, more than 80 rioters have pleaded guilty to the charges against them, based on a tally by ABC News. Of the seven other defendants sentenced after pleading guilty to misdemeanor offenses, none have been ordered to spend time in jail, with the exception of two sentenced to time served after they received pretrial detention.

In recent hearings, several judges have expressed concern that the Justice Department is not seeking harsh enough punishments for some of those charged in connection with the attack.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Reuters

Two Ohio men get 45 days in jail for roles in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two Ohio men on Wednesday received 45-day sentences after pleading guilty for their participation in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump, becoming the first defendants given jail time for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses committed that day. U.S. District...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Washington Post

Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter to 45 days in jail for misdemeanor to deter others: ‘The country is watching.’

After a defense lawyer asked for probation, and a federal prosecutor suggested three months of home confinement for a Jan. 6 rioter convicted of illegally demonstrating at the U.S. Capitol, a federal judge on Monday said no to both. If the defendant “walks away with probation and a slap on the wrist,” U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said, “that’s not going to deter anyone from trying what he did again.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Veteran#45 Days#Protest Riot#The Justice Department#Doj#District Court#Ap
FOX21News.com

Former youth pastor sentenced to 90 more days in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A former Colorado Springs church volunteer and haunted house owner has been formally sentenced to 90 more days in jail, after having sexually assaulted a teenage girl for about four years starting in the mid-2000s, according to arrest papers. He will also have to register as a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Shore News Network

Former Veterans Affairs Employee Sentenced To Serve Four Months In Jail For Video Voyeurism And Disorderly Conduct

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Robert Sampson, 52, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was sentenced yesterday to serve four months in jail for the charges of Video Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Evidence presented during the...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Protests
Cleveland.com

Ohio friends sentenced to 45 days for U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors assert that everybody who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 should be evaluated individually when deciding whether a prison sentence is warranted. On Wednesday, a judge accepted the Justice Department’s assessment that two friends from Ohio fall into a category of rioters who deserve to be incarcerated.
OHIO STATE
Bradford Era

Bauer returned to jail again in Capitol riot case

Pauline Bauer of Kane remains incarcerated following a Friday bail hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., in which she reportedly argued again with a federal judge that she isn’t a person and he has no jurisdiction over her. After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bauer was charged with entering...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

413K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy