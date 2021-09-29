Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 13:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTY THROUGH 130 PM MDT At 104 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near NAPI Headquarters, or 11 miles south of Farmington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southern Farmington, Bloomfield, Aztec, Turley, Archuleta and NAPI Headquarters. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 142 and 160. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 53 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH