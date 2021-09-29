CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinley County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 13:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTY THROUGH 130 PM MDT At 104 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near NAPI Headquarters, or 11 miles south of Farmington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southern Farmington, Bloomfield, Aztec, Turley, Archuleta and NAPI Headquarters. This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 142 and 160. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 53 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckinley County, NM
City
Aztec, NM
County
San Juan County, NM
City
Bloomfield, NM
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
County
Sandoval County, NM
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Northwest Highlands#Wind Gust#Doppler#Napi Headquarters#Turley Archuleta
The Hill

Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year

President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit by the end of this year, marking the first time the leaders will hold a formal meeting since Biden was elected, The New York Times reported. The development followed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meeting with China’s top...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy