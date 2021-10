Natural gas markets have gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Tuesday and send the market back above the $6.00 level. That being said, the market looks as if it is going to threaten the highs that were made just a couple of weeks ago, and rip to the upside. After all, the European Union simply cannot get enough natural gas to power itself right now. If that is going to be the case, the market is likely to see more upward pressure in the short term than anything else, so pullbacks certainly would be a buying opportunity.

