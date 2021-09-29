Saint Louis University Earns NWS StormReady Designation
Newswise — The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Saint Louis University as. , thanks to the efforts of SLU meteorology students. The StormReady program focuses on communication, mitigation, and community preparedness to save lives and property from severe weather. Communities, like universities, must meet certain guidelines before the NWS certifies the community as StormReady — a designation that lasts for three years.www.newswise.com
Comments / 0