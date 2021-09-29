Expert NFL Survivor Pool Advice, Tips, Picks Week 4

After yet another week with very few eliminations in NFL survivor pools, Week 4 features the biggest favorite of the year so far as the most popular survivor pool pick, but there are several other viable options. We'll break down the pros and cons of the five most popular picks since you're probably considering choosing at least one of these teams. However, it's important to remember that the best pick for your eliminator pool is determined by pick popularity, pool size, future value, and more factors that could alter your strategy.