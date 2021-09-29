Judge rules in favor of Alexandria Town Board after resident sues over sewer rate hike

ALEXANDRIA — A judge has ruled in favor of the Alexandria Town Board in a lawsuit brought by a resident nearly three years ago alleging fraud and corruption.

In December 2018, Daniel B. Peterson, a Redwood resident, filed a state Supreme Court lawsuit against the board, accusing the town of unlawfully charging expenses to the Redwood water and sewer district that were improper and should have been paid by other funds.

The lawsuit alleged that the town mismanaged funds by increasing sewer rates to recoup previous losses of not charging sewer rates on some vacant lots. Nearly three years of litigation caused the town to at times be gripped in tension and conflict, and the feud was going on long before the actual suit was filed.

In his three-page decision issued Tuesday, Judge James P. McClusky wrote that the town conceded it made an error in collecting fees from some landowners. But that did not equate to a violation, according to the decision.

“...the Court finds the Town has satisfactorily explained the individual cases and demonstrated that no favoritism, nepotism, or improper benefits were conferred upon those Town residents,” the decision reads in part.

Judge McClusky wrote that the court appointed an expert to assist in the case and that the expert believed town officials were acting fraudulently. The judge, however, found problems with the expert’s report. The expert apparently started with the audit of 1999 rather than the audits of years 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016, when the town correctly and legally allocated various expenses.

“It appears that the petitioner is under the mistaken belief that because the Court appointed the expert,” the decision reads, “the Court must accept all the expert’s findings.”

Mr. Peterson said he and his attorney, James L. Sonneborn, plan to appeal the ruling. He said the expert reported that a total of $506,000 is owed to 207 customers in Redwood.

“The courts ruling is confusing as it seems to allow no legal remedy for the citizens of Redwood to reclaim moneys withdrawn for the unlawful expenses charged,” Mr. Peterson said in a written statement. “The court’s order also refers to previous town audits that did not examine ‘all’ expenses to verify them as lawful. There seems to be a misunderstanding by the judge regarding those previous audits. The appointed expert, Chris Didio of Dannible & McKee, did review them, and the judge received a letter that should have made that clear.”

Brent H. Sweet, Alexandria town supervisor, said he respects the judge’s decision.

“I don’t call it a win,” he said. “I call it the fact that the judge clearly denied the motions they made and also dismissed the case as a whole.”