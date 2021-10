The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened on Sept. 30, 2021. Make advance reservations online; tickets are timed; children age 17 and under may visit for free. Academy Museum opens: Like so many of the films it celebrates, the august institution that grandly debuted on the Miracle Mile on Sept. 30 was years in the making. Now the ultimate nexus of filmdom is welcoming guests eager to explore its permanent "Stories of Cinema" collection, the Hayao Miyazaki retrospective, a look at backdrop art, and the separately ticketed Oscars Experience. The Café at Fanny's soft-opened on opening day, and that 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater inside the Renzo Piano-designed sphere? The schedule of upcoming films is live.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO