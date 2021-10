PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT – As an audiologist, I have the great privilege of helping others with hearing loss. I love educating patients and helping them on their journey to better hearing. One of the reasons that I am so passionate about my job, even after 30 years, is because hearing loss is personal to me. My perspective as an audiologist with hearing loss is unique because I can relate personally to the struggles of hearing loss. Every day for the last three decades, I have had the pleasure of getting to know my patients and hear their stories. I wanted to take the time and share my own journey with hearing loss and how having and treating my own hearing loss as made me a better audiologist.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO