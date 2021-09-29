Annual Oktoberfest is BACK at Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken

Hoboken’s Pilsener Haus & Biergarten kicks off its Annual Oktoberfest celebrations starting THIS FRIDAY, October 1st at 6PM. This month-long series of events will kick off with a “keg tapping” followed by an outdoor music festival lasting through the weekend. Oktoberfest is a 200-year-old Bavarian traditional festival of food and drink that is taken very seriously in Hoboken, with live music to top it all off. Keep reading for the lineup of live entertainment and a sneak peek at the special menu.