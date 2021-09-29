Bedford County Fair postponed due to rising health concerns from health care professionals, community leaders
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Fair won’t be happening in October due to rising health concerns from local health care professionals and community leaders. Fair leaders announced on Facebook that the fair, which was scheduled for Oct. 15-17, is postponed at this time. While a new date hasn’t been announced yet, officials say they are considering an alternative spring event once it is safer to do so.www.wsls.com
