CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Best of the Energy Rally Is Over and Investors Should Not Jump in Now, Trader Says

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the rest of the markets sold off, one S&P 500 sector has taken off. Energy stocks have surged nearly 9% over the past week as Brent oil traded near a three-year high and natural gas rallied. The group is also the top performer this year, leading the S&P 500 with a 40% gain.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Walgreens, Coca-Cola, and Toronto-Dominion Bank all pay more than 3% yields. While not all are Dividend Aristocrats, investors can expect to see their dividends increase. These companies all have strong financials that can support their payouts. If you're looking for a good way to grow your portfolio without worrying too...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Trader#Energy Companies#Lido Advisors#Cnbc#Trading Nation
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dow Inc, General Motors, U.S. Steel and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Dow Inc. — Shares of the chemicals company dropped 3.3% to lead the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lower. The decline in Dow's share price came after the company's investor day event, where it outlined plans to drive earnings growth and its path to zero-carbon emissions.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Buy the Dip Despite Inflation Fears, Barclays Says

Global stocks have been rattled over the past month by concerns that higher inflation could be persistent, which have driven bond yields to multi-month highs. Barclays retains a positive outlook for equities, arguing that the TINA (there is no alternative) principle still prevails. With inflation fears persisting and the economic...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep. Before the opening bell, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. RPM shares gained 0.8% to close at $79.50 on Tuesday.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Markets Bounce Back in Rollercoaster Week for Stocks; TeamViewer Down 6%

Sentiment turned positive after the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated from more than three-month highs on Wednesday. U.S. stocks staged a comeback from their lows as investors bought the dip in technology names. European stocks rebounded on Thursday, continuing a week that has seen wild swings in global market...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here's 1 Great Stock to Buy and Hold

If you are looking for an investment today, err on the side of caution and stick with a reliable high-yield dividend stock. But it should be capable of moving quickly to take advantage of opportunities without putting shareholders at risk. One name that ticks all these boxes is real estate...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy