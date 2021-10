Elmer V. Takats, age 92, from Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born on March 15, 1929, to Vincent and Katherine (Kish) Takats. Elmer was the second youngest of nine children, and he was the last of his siblings to pass away. He married Sylvia J. Bruzda on September 14, 1957, and she preceded him in death in 2015. They had two children, Shelley and Mark. Mark preceded him in death in February 2021.