Blood test may transform detection of brain damage after head injury – study

Type I interferon response to systemic infections after head trauma or stroke impairs angiogenesis in injured tissues and may contribute to secondary neurological injury. Every year, millions of individuals worldwide suffer traumatic brain injury (TBI) or stroke, which are leading causes of acute brain injury-related morbidity and mortality1,2. A carefully orchestrated immune response to acute brain injury is crucial to promote repair and regeneration; however, a dysregulated immune response may contribute to secondary neuronal death and chronic neurodegeneration3. In this issue of Nature Immunology, Mastorakos and colleagues explore the introduction of a systemic infection after acute brain injury on the immune response and vascular repair in mouse models of TBI and hemorrhagic stroke4. This underexplored secondary insult is particularly relevant clinically, as patients hospitalized with TBI and stroke are at high risk of acquiring infection in the lung, urinary tract and bloodstream5.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO