ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No one grows up dreaming of playing center. They may dream of playing football in the NFL, as Lloyd Cushenberry III did from the time he was 8 years old. “No, not at all,’’ Cushenberry, the Broncos’ second-year starting center, said in a sit-down talk with 9NEWS this week. “Growing up I played tight end and defensive end all throughout Little League and middle school. Once I got to high school I went to offensive line and I actually played tackle in high school, which is kind of unbelievable at my size. But as I started to get recruited (by colleges), teams were telling me guard, maybe center. And LSU came to me and told me the same thing.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO