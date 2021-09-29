FAMU holds traditional Founders' Day Wreath Laying Ceremony Thursday

On Thursday, Rattlers will continue a Florida A&M tradition at the Founders' Day Wreath Laying Ceremony.

It happens at the heart of campus in front of the Eternal Flame.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., will offer brief remarks joined by senior administrators and student leaders at 10 a.m. September 30, 2021.

It's meant to show appreciation for those who founded the school and help push the university forward.

This year, FAMU celebrates more than 132 years.

FAMU was founded as the State Normal College for Colored Students, and on Oct. 3, 1887, it began classes with 15 students and two instructors.

