Is China Really Turning Its Back On Coal?

By Felicity Bradstock
OilPrice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has pledged to stop constructing coal power plants overseas, demonstrating a desire to decarbonize. The drop in investment internationally has not been matched domestically, with China burning more than half the world’s coal in 2020. In the first half of 2021, China added 140 MT of national coal mining...

oilprice.com

