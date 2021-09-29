Is Gold Heading Back Below $1700?

Gold markets have initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, but as you can see, we have had several buyers in this general vicinity. With that being the case, it certainly looks as if the gold market is trying to find enough support to turn things around, but we have the jobs number coming out on Friday it is likely that we will see a lot of noise during the day, so I would not put too much money into the market. With that being the case, I will wait to see whether or not we can break out above the highs from Monday and Tuesday, which is at the $1771 level. If we can, then the market is likely to go much higher, testing the 50 day EMA and then possibly the 200 day EMA which is essentially the $1800 level.

