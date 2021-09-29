It’s time to discover New England’s serene, little-known “other” Berkshires

Coming from San Francisco, it feels like every other person I’ve met on campus is from New Jersey, Connecticut, or somewhere in Massachusetts. As a freshman in my first month of college, I have felt a little isolated at times because no one seems to miss home as much as I do. While I knew things were going to be different here (as I knelt on the floor of my dorm room on that first day quietly drowning in my own sweat and unpacking an embarrassingly full suitcase of sweaters and hoodies), I wasn’t quite prepared for how different.

