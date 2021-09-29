It’s time to discover New England’s serene, little-known “other” Berkshires
When you think of the Berkshires, it’s likely your mind goes straight to Massachusetts — and stays there. We get it. Mentions of the “Berkshires” nearly always refer to the western Mass highland known for its mountain views, picturesque towns, and blazing fall colors. But we urge you to get to know the other Berkshires, which have just as much beauty and brilliant fall foliage, but far fewer visitors. These Berkshires are right across the state border in northwestern Connecticut.matadornetwork.com
