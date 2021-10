While you’ll find soccer, football, and basketball games just about everywhere, the same can’t be said for a top-class hockey game. Though there are some options available on the market, finding a hockey game can often prove to be an elusive search. Why is this the case? Perhaps indie developers believe that there isn’t a substantial market for the sport in the gaming world, or maybe they can’t quite crack the intricacies of such a physical and skillful sport. Regardless, it’s a shame that there aren’t more high-profile contenders to match the successes of football and basketball titles.

