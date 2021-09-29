CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Wednesday 9/29/21

By Kenyatta Storin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.

