LARAMIE, Wyo. - It will be a rare trip to the east coast for the Wyoming Cowboy Football team when they fly to Connecticut to play the UConn Huskies Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Mountain Time (3:30 p.m., Eastern). Wyoming will enter the game 3-0 on the season. UConn is 0-4. The game will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO