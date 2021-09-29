The Addams Family 2 Director Reveals How the Cast Compares to Their On-Screen Counterparts

MGM released a new clip from The Addams Family 2. A lot of fans can't wait until October to see whatever the creative team's been cooking up. This new scene shows Morticia and Gomez trying to figure out what's wrong with Wednesday. She's been acting distant and her father is trying to figure out how to reach her. There's just one problem, he's a bit too eager and it could get the family into a bit of a bind. Morticia tries to point this out but decides to go along with her husband's plan. It's been a long road to this point for the film, and there are some lofty goals to reach. The original film's director Greg Tiernan previously spoke to Comicbook.com about his vision for the sequel.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO