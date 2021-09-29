CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Addams Family 2 Director Reveals How the Cast Compares to Their On-Screen Counterparts

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the better part of a century, Charles Addams' iconic Addams Family has delighted fans with their creepy and kooky antics, which have been adapted into movies and TV series thanks to a variety of performers. For the animated The Addams Family 2, director Conrad Vernon has an impressive cast that captures the spirit of the macabre family, with this latest film taking them on a road trip. The filmmaker recently weighed in on which stars in the film are most like their on-screen characters and who are the most different. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

comicbook.com

Charles Addams
Nick Kroll
Conrad Vernon
