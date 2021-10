Syndergaard (elbow) struck out two over a perfect inning in his start Tuesday in the Mets' 2-1 win over the Marlins in the second game of a doubleheader. Making his first appearance for the Mets since September 2019 following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard was capped at 10 pitches after he didn't have sufficient time to build up for a traditional starting role during his minor-league rehab assignment. Syndergaard at least looked sharp in his brief stint on the mound, pumping in nine pitches for strikes and touching 96 miles per hour with his fastball. The Mets could have Syndergaard make another cameo in Sunday's season finale in Atlanta before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this winter.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO