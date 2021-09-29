The Next 10 Years To See Growth Of Neuroscience Market On Two Fronts - Organic And Inorganic (Reaching US$ 520 Million)

The market for diatomite was driven by vanity of end-user industries such as water treatment, crop protection chemicals and absorbent among others. Huge demand for diatomite from filtration mediums has been the major factor for the growth of diatomite in past few years. In industrial applications, diatomite is used for transportation of nitroglycerin. In filtration, diatomite is used in filtering medium in swimming pools. In chemistry, diatomite is used as filtration aid for the filtration of fine particles in the solutions. In abrasive industry, diatomite is used as a mild abrasive in toothpaste, facial scrubs and metal polishes. In crop protection chemicals, diatomite is used in fungicides, insecticides and rodenticide among others. Diatomite is used as absorbent in various applications such as excess oil spills, ethylene gas and other toxic liquid spills. Diatomite is also used in classical thermal cookers due to its excellent thermal properties. In medical & healthcare applications, diatomite is used in DNA purification, absorbent and filtration of liquids. Moreover, diatomite is also used in agricultural applications such as hydroponics, nutrient marker in livestock and other specialty applications. However, health regulations associated with diatomite are anticipated to slower the growth of the market in next few years.

