The desire for new energy generation technologies is a sign that the energy shift is getting underway

The most generally debated topic in the present news, in light of recent changes in the energy supply sector, is the high gas price, which has resulted in steep increases in power and heating bills, as well as unending disputes over who is to blame and what should be done to lower them. Politicians, in particular, claim to know more about what needs to be done and how it should be done than specialists. The situation is identical to that of football when every fan knows who should be on the field, who should pass, and where he should meet better than the coach.