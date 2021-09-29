CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ella is a mix of puzzle RPG and a dating sim that is now out for Android users

By Sumant Meena
pocketgamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattle Ella is a brand new title that is not only a futuristic sci-fi puzzle RPG but also a dating sim. The game is developed by South Asian game developer TAONPLAY. Battle Ella will see the adventures of 'Master' and the 'Ellas' unfold after the Great War in 2048 AD in a world of cataclysmic crisis. Players will have to become a master of Ellas and conquer the battlefield against futuristic mutants, machines, and other masters.

www.pocketgamer.com

