"It's rare to see a brand today that really embodies one person like Carolina Herrera," says Dr. Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. "Whenever she walks into the room—and this happened the other week at lunch—everyone turns to see what she is wearing. Wes is in the interesting position of having not only the archives, but the person, as inspiration." Ahead of the Couture Council Luncheon, Dr. Steele took T&C through FIT's legendary archives, which include pieces donated by Herrera herself, as well as the first piece they have acquired from Gordon's Carolina Herrera collections. She noted how well Gordon has interpreted many of Herrera's signatures—polka dots, collared shirts, voluminous sleeves and skirts—but with updated silhouettes and always with an eye to bright colors, which Dr. Steele believes he does extremely well.

