Public Health

New COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Going Into Effect on October 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Clint Gamache
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios Hollywood will soon be updating their COVID-19 vaccine policy per LA County’s Public Health Order. Here are the details:. Beginning October 7, all persons ages 12+ must be prepared to show proof of full FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccination (a full 14 days after final dose was administered), or a negative test taken within 72 hours of visit, prior to entry to the theme park. Persons ages 18+ must also show photo ID. Verification will take place when required based on theme park attendance. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park. At Universal CityWalk, face coverings are required to be worn indoors.

