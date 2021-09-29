Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Review – PlayStation 5
The great thing about video game remakes is that both old and new players get to experience a classic game with new improvements. We’ve been seeing a lot of remakes in the past few years and now another one is rolling onto the scene. Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, best known for the Yakuza franchise, are releasing Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania very soon which is a remake of the first three games Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. After spending considerable time with Banana Mania I’m prepared to say that this remake is a must-play for any fan of the franchise.thisgengaming.com
Comments / 0