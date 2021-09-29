Charitable Gaming Act was supposed to be in place by June of 2018; Senator Pat Gallivan says it’s unacceptable

After the online Charitable Gaming Act was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2017, it has yet to be put into use.

Senate sponsor Pat Gallivan says in the last four years there should have been time to create a few paragraphs of regulations.

What was supposed to be finished in June of 2018 was a set of completed regulations developed by the Gaming Commission.

The process is moving along, but Gallivan is frustrated it’s taken this long to begin with.

So far the commission has approved the use of cashless payments for charity raffles, but it has not yet provided regulations for selling raffle tickets online.

Gallivan said the commission has no choice and legally needs to create these regulations, saying they have not done their job by law and suggests they not be re-elected when their terms are up.

He went on to say that he believes these commissioners were chosen by former Governor Cuomo and this is his doing.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)