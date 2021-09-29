CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College in final four of ESPN’s ‘College Town Showdown’

By Kelsey Rogers
 7 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no place like Happy Valley, but that statement is being put to the test; State College is currently in the final four in ESPN’s “Football Town Showdown.”

Fans can vote for their favorite college town in this round between State College, Pennsylvania, and Morgantown, West Virginia starting Sept. 29. You have until Oct. 2 to decide which college town reigns supreme. Head to ESPN’s Twitter and Instagram to cast your vote.

If you want to cast a vote to decide between Madison, Wisconsin and Baton Rouge, Louisiana you can place your votes from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9.

The Football Town Showdown is presented by Shell.

“College Football is unlike any sport because of the fans,” Andrew Messina, SVP of Disney Advertising Sales said.  “They’re enthusiastic about football, passionate about their school, devoted to their hometown, and they want to be involved in all aspects of the game.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

