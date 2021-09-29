CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

113% increase in fake prescription pills laced with Fentanyl and meth in New York State

 8 days ago
An alert was issued Monday from the Drug Enforcement Administration warning the public that there has been a large increase in fake prescription pills.

These pills are laced with Fentanyl and meth.

So far in 2021 the DEA has taken over 9.5 million fake pills.

That’s already a higher total than they’ve seized in the last two years combined.

These pills are apparently being mass produced as sold as real prescriptions. The Onondaga County District Attorney’s office believes they’re being ordered online and coming from China and Mexico.

There has been a 113% increase is fake prescription pills in New York.

The pills are created to look like Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax, and Adderall, but instead contain deadly levels of meth and Fentanyl.

DEA Assistant Special Agent David Zon says by buying pills off the street there is a 42% chance they’ll be laced.

7d ago

Ross Jonathan
7d ago

Ross Jonathan
7d ago

