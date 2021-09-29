CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Best of the Energy Rally Is Over and Investors Should Not Jump in Now, Trader Says

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the rest of the markets sold off, one S&P 500 sector has taken off. Energy stocks have surged nearly 9% over the past week as Brent oil traded near a three-year high and natural gas rallied. The group is also the top performer this year, leading the S&P 500 with a 40% gain.

